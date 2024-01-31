Samuel Nwachukwu

Samuel Nwachukwu, who performs under the pseudonym CalledOut Music, is a music producer, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who is fast becoming one of the most sought-after names in UK Gospel music 

    Opinion

    Should Christians listen to secular music?

    2024-01-31T14:36:00

    Worship music on your wedding night? I don’t think so, says musician and worship pastor, Samuel Nwachukwu, otherwise known as Calledout Music. Our playlists should not be explicit, vulgar or packed with filth, but music is a good gift from God, he says

    Reviews

    CalledOut Music: My top 8 songs

    2023-06-05T13:38:00

    MOBO award-winning Samuel Nwachukwu, who performs under the pseudonym CalledOut Music, shares the songs on his playlist