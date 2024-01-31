Samuel Nwachukwu
Samuel Nwachukwu, who performs under the pseudonym CalledOut Music, is a music producer, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who is fast becoming one of the most sought-after names in UK Gospel music
- Opinion
Should Christians listen to secular music?
Worship music on your wedding night? I don’t think so, says musician and worship pastor, Samuel Nwachukwu, otherwise known as Calledout Music. Our playlists should not be explicit, vulgar or packed with filth, but music is a good gift from God, he says
- Reviews
CalledOut Music: My top 8 songs
MOBO award-winning Samuel Nwachukwu, who performs under the pseudonym CalledOut Music, shares the songs on his playlist