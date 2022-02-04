Samara Levy
Samara Levy set up Samara's Aid Appeal in 2014, after seeing images of Syrian refugees on the news.
Children in Syria are freezing. Here’s what Christians can do to help
ine years after Samara Levy first started collecting aid for Syrian refugees, she returned to the country in the depths of winter. What she found there shocked her