Sam Hailes
Sam Hailes is the editor of Premier Christianity, the UK’s leading Christian magazine. He also serves as editorial director for the Premier media group. Sam lives on the south coast with his wife and two children
- Reviews
Downtime: Wholesome entertainment to check out
Here’s what the Premier Christianity team are enjoying this month
- Interviews
Patrick Regan: ‘I’ve never felt God so close as when I was with a bunch of homeless guys’
The charity founder on mediating between Jamaican gang leaders, facing criticism from fellow Christians, and why the Bible is full of wisdom on mental health
- Interviews
Dr Aaron Edwards: ‘We assume that causing offence is unchristian. But that’s nonsense’
The former theology lecturer on why he still stands by the viral social media post that cost him his job
- Interviews
Acclaimed novelist Marilynne Robinson on Reading Genesis, imagining heaven and (not) insulting God
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author says she’s proof that the world isn’t as antagonistic towards Christians as many assume
- Interviews
Is this the face of Jesus?
Interest in the Shroud of Turin continues to be insatiable. As the Church remembers Christ’s death and resurrection this Easter, a world leading scholar in the study of the Shroud explains why he’s so confident this really is the burial cloth of Jesus
- Reviews
Hearing the Message of Ecclesiastes - Christopher J H Wright
This commentary on Ecclesiastes will make you grateful that this strange book is in your Bible, says our reviewer
- Opinion
Millions saw an advert for Jesus at the Superbowl. So why are Christians upset?
Communicating the Gospel in 60 seconds was always going to be a tricky task, says Sam Hailes. Did the He Gets Us campaign miss the mark on repentance? Was it a colossal waste of money? Or was its message of grace, one our culture desperately needs to hear?
- Magazine Features
Editor’s picks: 15 best features from 2023
From uplifting stories of people coming to faith, to hard hitting investigations and challenging pieces on Church and culture, Premier Christianity published a wealth of articles in 2023. Our editor chooses his favourites
- Testimonies
‘A near-death experience led me to Jesus’
After overdosing on cocaine, Michelle Steele’s heart stopped, and she experienced a terrifying vision of hell
- Real Life
‘It was the most afraid I’ve ever been’
When two growths were found on his brain, Andy Percey’s future became uncertain. But God brought the Baptist minister through, and the giant of fear was conquered
- Magazine Editorial
Soul Survivors: Your questions answered
A new podcast from Premier Christianity promises to shed light on the scandal surrounding Mike Pilavachi in order to help the Church heal and move forward. Here’s what you need to know about how and why we are covering this story
- Opinion
5 ways to pray for Israel and Gaza
Here’s how Christians can use the scriptures to pray for people on all sides of this conflict
- Testimonies
From dead man walking to alive in Christ
Michael Corcoran was drinking himself to death, but an encounter with a Christian changed the trajectory of his life
- Reviews
The Secrets of Hillsong
The latest TV docuseries to scrutinise Hillsong’s failings is the most thorough and fairest yet. As Carl Lentz gives his first interview since being fired from the megachurch, Sam Hailes argues that we can’t blame the media for wanting to shine a light on abuse and moral failings in the Church. It’s time to learn the lessons
- Interviews
Freedom in Christ founder Neil T Anderson on spiritual warfare, mental health and the end times
He may have sold millions of books, but its come at a cost. Dr Neil T Anderson reveals how he regularly experienced "full-frontal spiritual attack" in the early hours of the morning
- Reviews
The Ultimate guide to the Bible - Joseph M Holden
The principle of representing the Bible’s wealth of information in graphic form is a noble one. But it’s already been done.
- Reviews
Timothy Keller - Collin Hansen
The late Timothy Keller was a masterful preacher and an inspiration to Western Christians who desire to winsomely share their faith in an increasingly sceptical and sometimes hostile culture.
- Interviews
The ‘hated’ Peter Hitchens on pessimism, divine grace and burning his Bible
The opinionated, and often divisive, journalist on how he talked himself out of faith…and then back into it
- Reviews
On getting out of bed - Alan Noble
Suffering is normal. Many of us will experience some form of mental health struggle during our lives. Depending on your own unique situation, medicine, counsellors and/or friends may help. However, when it comes to deciding to get out of bed each morning, no one else can make that choice for ...
- Testimonies
From a life of crime to street evangelism
Nigel Williams was put into care as a child and has been in 18 different prisons. But meeting Christ set him free from his addictions and self-harm, and now he loves to share the good news with everyone he meets