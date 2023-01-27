Ruth Jackson
Ruth Jackson is a producer and youth specialist for Premier Christian Radio’s Unbelievable? programme & podcast and a keen musical theatre fan
- Interviews
Tim Keller: ‘I never want to go back to the prayer life I had before cancer’
The pastor and bestselling author reveals what God has been teaching him through terminal cancer
- Magazine Features
Should we continue to consume RZIM content?
Ruth Jackson, producer of Premier’s apologetics podcast, ‘Unbelievable?’, shares her opinion
- Testimonies
From faith to unbelief…and back again
Jim Thring became a Christian as a young adult. He then lost his faith and spent nearly ten years as a committed atheist. He explains what brought him back
- Interviews
Professor Rosalind Picard: ‘I used to think religious people had thrown their brains out the window’
A leading expert in Artificial Intelligence talks about her faith journey, life-saving technology and being a woman in science.
- Interviews
Rachelle Ann Go: How the musical theatre superstar became a Christian
The multi-award-wining musical theatre superstar with millions of social media followers talks to Ruth Jackson about Hamiliton, pregnancy and clinging to God through tough times
- Interviews
Gemma Hunt: How a prophetic word inspired the CBeebies presenter to work in TV
A prophetic word at Soul Survivor inspired the then-teenage Gemma Hunt to pursue a career in the media. She has gone on to front CBeebies’ Swashbuckle, BBC One’s Songs of Praise and even the Alpha film series
- Magazine Features
Soul Survivor: The end of an era
As their summer festivals draw to a close this month, Ruth Jackson reflects on 26 years of Soul Survivor.
- Opinion
Why this feel-good comedy about adoption could be the greatest film of 2019
The editor of Premier's Youth and Children's Work magazine, Ruth Jackson, shares why she thinks Instant Family offers a wonderful message of love and is a must-see for Christians considering adoption or fostering
- Opinion
Why Chris Pratt’s outstanding speech proves he's the greatest evangelist of our time
Premier’s resident youth apologist Ruth Jackson says Chris Pratt’s nine rules for life speech at the MTV awards are a good blueprint for Christians unsure of how to share the gospel in contemporary culture
- Opinion
Why you have to see this 'Monty Python meets Horrible Histories' play about the Reformation
Ruth Jackson reviews the new comedic play which is coming to a town near you very soon
- Opinion
I'm an egalitarian female preacher who believes Tim Keller has been treated terribly
Ruth Jackson responds to the news that Princeton Theological Seminary have rescinded an award for church leader Tim Keller.
- Interviews
Q&A: Glynn Harrison
Ruth Jackson speaks to Glynn Harrison about how Christians can tell a better story about sexuality
- Opinion
Review: Hand To God
Ruth Jackson reviews the West End's most controversial new play Hand To God