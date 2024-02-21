Rt Rev John Pritchard
Rt Rev John Pritchard is the former Bishop of Oxford
Alan Wilson (1955-2024): A courageous and prophetic pastor
The Bishop of Buckingham and former Premier trustee, Rt Rev Dr Alan Wilson, has passed away at the age of 68. He was well known for his advocacy on behalf of church abuse survivors and for encouraging the Church to embrace the opportunities provided by digital media. The former Bishop of Oxford Rt Rev John Pritchard pays tribute to him
Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022): Remembering the Christian faith of the UK’s longest-serving monarch
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96. In paying tribute to Her Majesty, Rt Rev John Pritchard says the prayer of our national anthem was answered