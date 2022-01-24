Richard Scorer
Richard Scorer is Head of Abuse Law at Slater and Gordon, and author of Betrayed: The English Catholic Church and the Sex Abuse Crisis (Biteback Books)
- Opinion
The Catholic Church cannot be trusted to investigate child abuse. Mandatory reporting is now required
Former Pope Benedict XVI argued the Catholic church can be trusted to self-police itself when accusations of abuse emerge. But a new report alleges Benedict failed to act over child abuse cases when he was archbishop of Munich. Human rights lawyer Richard Scorer says this “hypocrisy” is further evidence that the church must be forced to report abuse to secular authorities