Rev Karen Hunter Kriwald
Rev Karen Hunter Kriwald is the rector of Hill and Valley Benefice, Gloucester. She is a spiritual director and a psychotherapist, specialising in the treatment of trauma. She is the author of The Babe’s Bible Trilogy (Darton, Longman & Todd)
- Magazine Features
Why are some church leaders abusive? As a priest and psychotherapist this is what I think is going on
Hurt people hurt people, as the saying goes. Rev Karen Hunter Kriwald looks at how narcissism and trauma may be effecting Christian leaders