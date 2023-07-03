Rachel Gardner
Rachel Gardner is the founder of Romance Academy, an author, a volunteer youth worker and President of the Girls' Brigade.
Young people in your church are talking about Andrew Tate. Here’s 8 ways to engage with them
He’s a self-proclaimed misogynist, yet the influence of Andrew Tate – especially on teenage boys – shows no signs of waning. Youthscape’s Rachel Gardner explains how concerned parents, youth leaders and church leaders can be a godly influence on the young people they know
Love in a time of lockdown: Should unmarried couples move in together?
This week the deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries suggested unmarried couples should consider moving in together to "test the strength of their relationship". Founder of the Romance Academy and Christian youth worker Rachel Gardner reflects on the surprising announcement