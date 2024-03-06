Portia Berry-Kilby
Portia Berry-Kilby is an alumna of Harvard University and has an interest in religion and politics.
- Opinion
The Christian faith of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Stephen Baldwin made headlines last week when he asked for prayers for his daughter, Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber. But what do we know about the couple’s personal faith?
- Reviews
5 things Christians can learn from Channel 4’s Amish hit 'The Simpler Life'
The Simpler Life, a new reality TV show from Channel 4, follows 24 urbanites as they attempt to live by Amish principles on a farm in rural Devon. Portia Berry-Kilby looks at what it can teach Christian viewers