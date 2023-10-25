Paul Valler

Paul Valler is chair of The London Institute for Contemporary Christianity and a mentor, author and speaker

    Reviews

    The sound of musings - Bryony Wood

    2023-10-25T10:30:00

    If you like The Sound of Music, then you will love this book. Bryony Wood connects many aspects of the life of faith to the famous narrative of Maria, the would-be nun who became the governess of the von Trapp children and, eventually, their stepmother, and wife of Georg von ...

    Reviews

    Holy Russia, Holy War?

    2023-06-02T15:24:00

    The Ukraine war is not only a geopolitical war with Russia, but actually a war within Orthodoxy itself. So argues Katherine Kelaidis in her new book Holy Russia? Holy War? Her rather fatalistic assessment of the situation is tinged with hope for change, says Paul Valler

    Reviews

    The Word - John Barton

    2023-03-27T12:27:00

    John Barton’s understanding of the nuances of Bible translation flow from a lifetime of study. In The Word he shows how it has been key at critical junctures in history.

    Reviews

    Ruler of kings: A full frontal-attack on secularism

    2022-08-30T10:04:00

    Joseph Boot gives the proverbial boot to secular humanism in the public square

    Reviews

    Repackaging Christianity: How Alpha conquered the world

    2022-08-25T13:03:00

    A new book charts the unexpected growth of the Alpha Course from humble beginnings in one London church to a worldwide phenomenon. Here's our 5/5 review

    Reviews

    A Burning In My Bones - Winn Collier

    2021-06-30T14:41:00

    The authenticity of Eugene Peterson’s walk with God is what makes this book so compelling. He had all the struggles and temptations common to man, yet an inner, burning desire for God and a long obedience to him. Winn Collier was given free access to Peterson’s prayer journals and I ...