Natasha Hemmings
Natasha Hemmings is a former Miss England, a classical musician and a singer-songwriter. She has toured with Ronan Keating and The Overtones, and is currently on tour with Aled Jones and Russell Watson. Her second album, Invisible, is available now
I think Matthew Perry's encounter with God was real. It reminds me of my own
The Friends actor has spoken candidly about a supernatural encounter with God on his kitchen floor. It reminds former Miss England, Natasha Hemmings, of her own conversion experience