Muyiwa Olarewaju
Muyiwa Olarewaju is the director of the UK’s biggest gospel radio station, Premier Gospel
- Opinion
The Experience: Watch one of the world’s biggest worship events
Half a million people have gathered in Lagos, Nigeria to praise God. British Gospel artist Muyiwa Olarewaju has been involved with The Experience since the beginning, and provides an insight into what makes the event so special
- Opinion
Pastor Taiwo Odukoya (1956-2023): Visionary, mentor and father figure
Premier’s Director of Gospel and Music, Muyiwa Olarewaju, pays tribute to the founder of The Fountain of Life Church, a leader whose investment in the next generation went far beyond the walls of the Church
- Interviews
Steve Harvey: One of America's biggest comedians talks candidly about his mistakes and the grace of God
Life hasn’t always been rosy for the larger-than-life celebrity. Steve Harvey says his rags to riches story can only be understood through the eyes of faith