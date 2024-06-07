Max Avard
Max is a producer at Premier Christian Radio and has a MA in broadcast journalism from City University. When he’s not doing radio bits, he can be found leading youth groups or spending too much money going to gigs
- Opinion
Has anyone made more money out of God’s name than Richard Dawkins?
In his recent conversation with atheist-turned-Christian, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Richard Dawkins said he was on “Team Christianity”. But Max Avard says he’s still got some way to go in understanding the full cost-benefit of following Jesus
- Reviews
Pilgrimage: The BBC series that puts faith front and centre
As the popular series returns to our screens, Max Avard reviews the first episode of Pilgrimage and finds that kindness, not drama and controversy, makes for reality TV gold.