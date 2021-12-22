Matthew Arnold
Matthew Arnold is the editor of The Christian Parapsychologist Journal, a publication of the Churches Fellowship for Psychical and Spiritual Studies and founder of the Christian paranormal website ghostsghoulsandgod.co.uk
Contact info
- Opinion
Exorcisms are on the rise. Here’s what happens during one
More and more people are seeking exorcisms. But what exactly does the ministry of deliverance entail? Matthew Arnold explains
- Magazine Features
Ghosts, haunted houses and bumps in the night: What the Bible really says about all things spooky
Most Christians have been taught that ghosts aren’t real. But is this what scripture teaches?