Matt Roper
Matt Roper is a senior feature writer for the Daily Mirror newspaper. He lives in Stansted, where he also runs Meninadança’s UK office. Find out more at meninadanca.org
Before the night comes: My mission to rescue Brazil’s forgotten girls
When Matt Roper stumbled across an 11 year-old girl selling her body for sex on a Brazilian motorway, it changed his life forever. He tells the shocking story of the road where child exploitation is considered ‘normal’ and his journey to change hearts and minds