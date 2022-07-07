Les Isaac
Rev Les Isaac is the founder and president of Ascension Trust. He pioneered Street Pastors in the UK in 2003. In recognition of the contribution that Les has made to society, he was awarded an OBE by her Majesty the Queen and has recently been appointed as an honorary Ecumenical Canon at Southwark Cathedral. He is the author of Faith on the Streets (Hodder Faith).
- Opinion
Is this the sermon that brought down a government?
When Sajid Javid quit the government, it started an avalanche which looks set to result in Boris Johnson’s resignation. Speaking in the House of Commons, Javid suggested his actions had been prompted by Rev Les Isaacs' sermon at that morning’s Parliamentary Prayer Breakfast. Here is that speech in full