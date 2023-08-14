Kayode Adeniran
Kayode Adeniran is a lawyer based in London and, until recently, a local councillor. He is a member of Grace London in Waterloo
Thank God for immigration. It’s reviving our dead churches
Many churches in urban areas are experiencing huge growth. As the already critically-acclaimed book This is Not America argues, we’ve immigrant Christians and their children to thank for holding back the tide of secularism in the UK, says Kayode Adeniran
For Black Boys: A triumphant exploration of black masculinity from a Christian playwright
Kayode Adeniran found Ryan Calais Cameron’s play about Black men dealing with issues of faith, education, fatherhood, sex, racism and abuse gritty, compelling and surprisingly uplifting