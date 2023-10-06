Josh Hinton
Josh Hinton is head of communications for the London Institute for Contemporary Christianity (LICC), which aims to bring biblical insight and cultural understanding together, to empower Christians to make a difference for God in their Monday to Saturday lives
- Opinion
The Rolling Stones are back. But I can’t get no satisfaction from their gospel of individualism
The Rolling Stones have released their first album in 18 years. The rock and roll legends ushered in an age of the individualism that changed culture forever - and not always for our good, says Josh Hinton
- Magazine Features
Does Lewis Capaldi do God?
While Lewis Capaldi’s life gets regularly picked apart in the media, the biblical references in his lyrics are routinely overlooked. Whether or not the pop star has a faith in Christ, the use of Christian imagery in his work demonstrates the enduring power of the greatest story ever told, says Josh Hinton