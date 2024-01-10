Josh Carter
Josh Carter presents Premier Christian Radio’s weekday afternoon show, manages an award-winning student radio station in Folkestone and hosts the Mission Aviation Fellowship podcast ‘Flying for Life’. He has been married to Anna for 20 years and they have three teenage children.
- Reviews
Top 10 Christian songs of 2023
Premier Christian Radio daytime host Josh Carter looks back at his favourite tracks from 2023 and gives you his recommendations for starting your new year the right way
- Reviews
Josh Carter: My top 8 songs
The presenter of Premier Christian Radio’s weekday afternoon show shares his recommendations