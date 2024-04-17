Jonny Reid
Jonny Reid is the head of communications and resources at Christians in Sport. Christians in Sport exists to reach the world of sport for Christ and primarily works with competitive and elite sportspeople. Jonny plays hockey and cricket for local clubs in Oxfordshire and is on the leadership team of Town Church Bicester
Scottie Scheffler loves winning golf tournaments - but he loves Jesus more
After his victory at the US Masters this weekend, the world’s number one golfer told journalists that golf was only the fourth most important thing in his life. The first, he said, was God. What a freeing way to live, says Jonny Reid
Rest well, or you’ll run out of energy. Just ask the Christian football manager, Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp is stepping down as Liverpool manager after eight and a half years in charge, saying that he is “running out of energy”. The pressures of performance and schedules are not just restricted to elite sport, says Jonny Reid. We all need to learn how to rest in God
What the Ryder Cup says about the human need for connectivity
The Ryder Cup is beloved by golf professionals and fans alike. It’s the sense of belonging that all humans are hardwired for that makes it so special, says Jonny Reid. We should thank God for the gift of team sport
Bazball: How England’s cricket revolution points us back to God
As the second Ashes Test between England and Australia gets under way, Christians in Sport’s Jonny Reid reflects on the surprisingly theological implications of a new style of cricket
If God answered Luton’s prayers, does that mean he loves them more than Coventry?
Much has been made of the winners this past weekend. But what would God say to the sportspeople nursing big losses? Jonny Reid gives his view
John Motson (1945-2023): The legendary football commentator was a man of sincere Christian faith
The son of a Methodist minister, John Motson supported the emergence of Christians in Sport and will be remembered as a man of great faith and integrity, says Jonny Reid
Competition is a gift from God. Federer and Nadal's tears prove it
The image of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal crying together is one of the most visceral images in sport you will ever see, says Jonny Reid. It shows us how God can use competition to mould us in his image
As burned out Ben Stokes retires at 31, sports bodies need reminding we were created to work AND rest
Ben Stokes is playing his final one-day international today. The cricketer says that representing his country in all three formats is “unsustainable for me”. Jonny Reid says the news should prompt all of us to reflect on the importance of both emotional and physical rest
There’s no place for transgender athletes in women’s sport, but Christians must show compassion
A world without God at the centre has led to the mess we are observing in sport, says Jonny Reid from Christians in Sport. In an attempt to balance inclusion with competition, the emergence of trans athletes is undermining the future of women’s sport