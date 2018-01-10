John Pantry
John presents Inspirational Breakfast on weekday mornings on Premier Christian Radio. When away from Premier, if he’s not conducting a wedding or taking a church service, you’ll find him building something out of wood or bricks. He’s been married to Jackie forever and they have three married children, seven grandchildren, a Spaniel called Louis and an allotment where they grow their own fruit and vegetables.
Tim Farron Q&A: Why I resigned, why it matters and what I should have said about gay sex
Tim Farron spoke to Rosie Wright and John Pantry on Premier Christian Radio's 'Inspirational Breakfast' programme about why he resigned, whether Christians can be involved in politics and what he regrets from his time as Liberal Democrat leader
Dance Again
This live worship album is the latest offering from LIFE Church, Bradford. The title song was inspired by an ME victim’s struggle to regain health through her conviction that faith would bring healing.