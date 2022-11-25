Jo Swinney
Jo Swinney is director of communications for A Rocha International and an author. Her latest book was co-written with her mother, Miranda Harris. A Place at the Table: Faith, hope and hospitality (Hodder & Stoughton) is available now
Can Christians afford to be hospitable this Christmas?
Christmas provides us with a special opportunity to show love to others, says Jo Swinney, and being hospitality doesn’t have to cost the earth
Finding the missing pieces of the Christmas puzzle
If you read the Christmas story in isolation, you will miss the beauty of the Bible’s bigger picture, says Jo Swinney
Time for God
Do you ever feel so busy that your spiritual life suffers? Here are some ideas for making time for what’s important...
To Fast or Not to Fast
Jo Swinney explores the benefits of the often-neglected practice of self-denial.