Jane Hepburn
Jane Hepburn is an English teacher and human rights campaigner. She teaches children in Afghanistan via online classes.
Highway 35: A heartwrenching tale of life-changing injuries, and a God who was always there
This memoir took ten years in the writing and is not for the faint hearted. It’s a roller coaster of emotion and horror, and a story of faith in the midst of suffering, says Jane Hepburn
‘Close your school or we kill the girls’ – Why fundamentalist Islam is running rampage in Afghanistan and Iran
Women are an easy target for Islamic fundamentalists.