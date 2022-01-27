Harriet Roberts
Harriet Roberts is a local preacher and mission enabler with Clitheroe Methodist Circuit, Lancashire. She works as a freelance town centre events and creative communications consultant, and is an award-winning place marketing expert.
- Opinion
What Christians can learn about courage and trust from Strictly’s Rose
Rose Ayling Ellis is an inspiration. As Strictly goes on tour, what lessons can Christians learn from her example?
- Opinion
What your church can learn from Wetherspoons
How the popular pub chain will inspire your church to better reach your community