Gareth Russell
Gareth Russell is managing director of Jersey Road, a Christian PR company that helps organisations give their story a voice.
- Opinion
Should Christians spend $20m advertising Jesus during Superbowl? Absolutely!
The $20 million ‘He Gets Us’ Superbowl ad is the largest advertising spend by a religious group in history. It’s an alabaster jar-like sacrifice, says Gareth Russell, and completely necessary if we want to reach a generation of people who have never been to church