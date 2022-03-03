Dr Pete Phillips

Dr Pete Phillips is Premier’s head of digital theology and a researcher at Spurgeon's College where he lectures on the Digital Theology MA programme - the first of its kind in the world. With a PhD in John’s Gospel and many years’ experience of teaching and researching the New Testament, Pete now explores the interface between all things digital and theological. He is the author of Engaging the Word (BRF) and The pixelated text

Contact info

Website:
https://digital-theology.org/