Dr Pete Phillips
Dr Pete Phillips is Premier’s head of digital theology and a researcher at Spurgeon's College where he lectures on the Digital Theology MA programme - the first of its kind in the world. With a PhD in John’s Gospel and many years’ experience of teaching and researching the New Testament, Pete now explores the interface between all things digital and theological. He is the author of Engaging the Word (BRF) and The pixelated text
Contact info
- Website:
- https://digital-theology.org/
- Opinion
Can social media win the battle against Russia’s ‘dezinformatsiya’?
There's a battle for truth being waged, says Pete Phillips.
- Opinion
Sister Catherine Wybourne OSB (1954-2022): A pioneer of digital theology
@DigitalNun was a hands-on digital prophet and one of the best people on the internet, says Dr Pete Phillips.
- Opinion
Why ‘sorcery’ was the most searched-for Bible term in 2021
Online searches for “pharmakeia” in the Bible increased almost 200 per cent increase in 2021. But why?
- Opinion
The Church has benefited from Facebook. But should we embrace Zuckerberg’s Metaverse?
Is the recent Facebook rebrand just a business decision? And what exactly is a metaverse anyway? Our head of digital theology answers your questions
- Opinion
You don't have to choose between onsite and online. The Church's future is hybrid
As lockdown eases, and onsite church services return, leaders have every reason to carry on investing in digital, says Dr Pete Phillips as he launches Premier's new Hybrid Church Charter
- Opinion
How the Methodist Church changed its mind on online communion
The Methodist Church has overwhelmingly voted to overturn its ban on online communion. Dr Pete Phillips, who believes online church is just as ‘real’ as meeting in buildings, and has pioneered the term ‘hybrid church’, welcomes the news
- Opinion
A judge says Gov were wrong to ban churches from meeting. But I think his theology is wrong
Lord Braid has ruled that the Scottish Government’s closure of churches during the Covid-19 lockdown was unconstitutional and went against the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion. Premier’s head of digital theology Dr Pete Phillips takes a closer look at the ruling