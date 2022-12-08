Caroline Gregory
Caroline Gregory is an editor, writer and charity worker. She worked as a long-term volunteer in the Calais 'Jungle' refugee camp and is chair of Friends of Refugees - Bedfordshire. She helps run Calais Action and works as a consultant for academic projects such as Lande: The Calais ‘Jungle’ and Beyond (Bristol University Press), a University of Oxford exhibition and book on the refugee crisis.
Nigel Farage is wrong. Immigration is not to blame for the decline of Christianity
The decline in Christianity and the rise in non-white populations in England and Wales have led some commentators to link the two together and urge Britain to close its borders, says Caroline Gregory. But the biblical command to "love the foreigner as yourself" is more pertinent than ever, she says
A church at Glastonbury? You’d better believe it!
Some Christians view Glastonbury as the antithesis of everything holy. On the contrary, this temporary city of half a million people reflects the joy of all God’s creation, as well being as a huge opportunity to show Christ’s love
Sending refugees to Rwanda is a cynical, callous idea. The bishops are right to oppose it
The UK’s first asylum flight to Rwanda was cancelled after intervention by the European Court of Human Rights. With every Church of England bishop, Christian charities and even the Prince of Wales decrying the policy, it’s time the government listened, says Caroline Gregory
Want to help Ukrainians fleeing war? The last thing they need is your old clothes
A Ukrainian mother, carrying her possessions in three suitcases and trying to manage her children at the same time, will not be stopping at the border to pick up your grandad’s old holey jumper that should have gone to the charity shop 15 years ago.
Priti Patel’s new immigration bill is morally wrong. Any Christian who believes in ‘love your neighbour’ must stand against it
Jesus cared for the least and the lost, and we should be free to do the same. But the government’s new bill may criminalise anyone helping refugees, even if they’re drowning in our seas, says Caroline Gregory