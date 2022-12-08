Caroline Gregory

Caroline Gregory is an editor, writer and charity worker. She worked as a long-term volunteer in the Calais 'Jungle' refugee camp and is chair of Friends of Refugees - Bedfordshire. She helps run Calais Action and works as a consultant for academic projects such as Lande: The Calais ‘Jungle’ and Beyond (Bristol University Press), a University of Oxford exhibition and book on the refugee crisis. 