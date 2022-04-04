C Allan
C Allan enjoys studying the bible, finding gospel Easter eggs in art and exploring what it means to be made in the image and likeness of God.
- Reviews
5 reasons why we love (to hate) Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’
The social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person has gripped viewers. C Allan explains what Christians can take away from it
- Reviews
The gospel according to John McClane: Why Die Hard is the ultimate Christmas film
C Allan says you don’t have to be a die-hard Die Hard fan to see the gospel message in this 80s action classic. The signs are everywhere.
- Opinion
Why women need to stop trying to be a Proverbs 31 wife
On International Women's Day, Chimaechi Allan suggests we take a closer look at the creation story