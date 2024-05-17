Bishop Dr Joe Aldred
Bishop Dr Joe Aldred is a broadcaster, speaker and writer. He is part of the National Church Leaders Forum and former member of the Windrush Cross-Government Working Group. He is a Honorary Research Fellow at Roehampton University and a bishop in the Church of God of Prophecy. He is the author of Flourishing in Babylon: Black British agency and self-determination (SCM Press)
- Opinion
What Pentecost taught me about my identity in Christ
As a Black British Pentecostal Christian, Joe Aldred has never been in doubt about the power of the Holy Spirit to transform us from the inside out. It’s what allows us to be more than conquerors, he says
- Opinion
The guilty verdict in the George Floyd case is the beginning, not the end of the fight for racial justice
Last night’s verdict was a pivotal moment in a historical struggle. But there is still much work to be done says Bishop Dr Joe Aldred