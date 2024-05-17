Bishop Dr Joe Aldred

Bishop Dr Joe Aldred is a broadcaster, speaker and writer. He is part of the National Church Leaders Forum and former member of the Windrush Cross-Government Working Group. He is a Honorary Research Fellow at Roehampton University and a bishop in the Church of God of Prophecy. He is the author of Flourishing in Babylon: Black British agency and self-determination (SCM Press) 