Annie Carter
Annie Carter is involved in eclectic pursuits, from educational work in schools to vaccinating people to leading worship. She also writes occasionally and is the author of a fantasy novel.
#PrayForUkraine is a good start. But it's not enough
Thoughts and prayers are not enough. We need action, says Annie Carter
I strongly disagree with the Christians who are refusing to sell their house to a gay couple
Christians, we are not called to judge the world, but to love it, says Annie Carter