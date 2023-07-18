Tom Read
Tom Read is a worship leader, songwriter, and music producer based in Oxford. He is also the founder of The Modern Hymnal (modernhymnal.uk) which is a community of UK worship leaders committed to singing more local and regionally written songs in their churches.
- Opinion
It matters where our worship music comes from. Let’s think twice before singing Hillsong and Bethel
Singing songs from churches mired in abuse scandals or grappling with failures in leadership is financially supporting something that Christians should be opposed to, says Tom Read. We need to rely less on a fast-food diet of imported worship if the Church wants to be truly healthy
- Opinion
Don’t judge Kanye’s Christian faith just because he won the Billboards
Should Kanye West really have won every Christian and Gospel category at this year’s Billboard Awards? That’s the wrong question to be asking, says Tom Read
- Reviews
Tom Read: 8 songs you need to hear
Tom is a songwriter, music producer and founder of The Modern Hymnal, a community of worship leaders committed to championing UK-written worship songs
- Reviews
The top 10 UK Christian albums of 2021
Looking for some new year listening inspiration? Worship leader and singer-songwriter Tom Read looks back at some of the best Christian music to come out of the UK in 2021
- Opinion
Hillsong’s VIP experience shows worship music has a celebrity problem
For a few extra dollars, you can enjoy an “intimate pre-show artist experience” with Hillsong United and Chris Tomlin. But Tom Read wonders what Jesus would make of it…