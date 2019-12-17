Tola Mbakwe
Tola Mbakwe is a multimedia journalist for Premier.
- Opinion
The next Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell on bridging the north-south divide
The next Archbishop of York has been announced today as Stephen Cottrell, the current Bishop of Chelmsford. He spoke to Premier's Tola Mbakwe about the north-south divide, the plus side of having a non-Christian background and the importance of not taking himself too seriously
- Opinion
My best friend collapsed with anxiety on her wedding day
After witnessing her best friend have a panic attack shortly before making her vows, Tola Mbakwe embarked on a mission to get a better understanding of how Christians should respond to anxiety. Here's what she discovered