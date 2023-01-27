Timothy Cho
Timothy Cho is the North Korea spokesperson for the UK and Ireland branch of the international charity Open Doors. He lived on the streets in North Korea and was imprisoned on four occasions, finally escaping across the border to China.
- Opinion
I escaped from North Korea. Here's why it's still the most dangerous place in the world to be a Christian
Three decades after charity Open Doors began monitoring Christian persecution around the world, North Korea is more dangerous than ever for followers of Jesus. Timothy Cho, who escaped the regime, explains why that is, and why we should still be hopeful for change