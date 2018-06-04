Tamala Ceasar
Tamala Ceasar is Digital Producer at Premier.
- Opinion
Black Christians are leaving the Church. Here's why
Tamala Ceasar reveals the questions that many black Christians are raising about their faith and their identity
- Archive content
Why the Church needs to stop treating divorce like the elephant in the room
Tamala Ceasar writes on 'The D Word'
- Opinion
Why I made a documentary about Christian divorcees
Tamala Ceasar explains why she's produced a new documentary where Christian divorcees share their stories and struggles
- Opinion
4 things you wouldn’t have dared to do in church 20 years ago...but are now acceptable
Have we become too comfortable in church services? Following the news that a church has been told it cannot have padded seating, Tamala Ceasar shares 4 things that we do in church that we wouldn’t have done 20 years ago.