Sophie Killingley
Sophie Killingley is a freelance artist specialising in lettering, cartooning and writing. She is the author of Draw Near, a creative spiritual journal (The Good Book Company)
- Opinion
John MacArthur’s comments on mental health are pastorally disastrous
The evangelical preacher has told a conference that recognised medical conditions such as PTSD and OCD don’t exist. It’s a depressing example of pastors speaking with absolute authority on things they know little about, says Sophie Killingley
- Reviews
Shiny Happy People: Exposing the secrets of an evangelical poster family
Amazon’s hit documentary makes for uncomfortable viewing, says Sophie Killingley. But she believes Christians should engage with it, and be mindful that such abuses aren’t confined to America’s Bible Belt. They could happen in a church near you too