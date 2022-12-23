Simon Barker
Simon Barker lives in Olney, Bucks where he organises a primary schools event called Lifepath with over 1000 pupils coming to the town to learn about John Newton and 'Amazing grace'. He is part of a small team promoting the 250th anniversary of the hymn.
‘Amazing grace’ is 250 years old. Here’s the story behind the song
As ‘Amazing grace’ marks its 250th anniversary on Sunday January 1st 2023, we look at the story behind one of the world’s most famous hymns and its author, John Newton