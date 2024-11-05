Rouba Yammine
Rouba Yammine is a speaker, preacher and translator with a deep commitment to ministry and community outreach. Since 2010, she had had the privilege of helping to plant and lead Faith Family Church on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon. She also works with Youth for Christ Lebanon, reaching young people with the message of the gospel.
- Real Life
'Ministry in war-torn Lebanon is tough. But the good news of Jesus shines in the darkness'
Rouba Yammine, a church leader in Beirut, Lebanon, shares her experiences of life and ministry in a war zone, and asks Christians everywhere to pray for peace