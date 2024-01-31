Rev Jules Middleton
Rev Jules Middleton is a vicar in the Church of England, author, wife, mum, lover of Jesus and the sea - not necessarily in that order. She writes at pickingapplesofgold.com and tweets @redjules
- Reviews
Activating the Voice of God in Your Home - Matt Holman
Matt Holman’s book is the product of many years honing his gift of prophecy and teaching it to others. The result is a well-constructed yet simple book, full of practical advice.
- Opinion
Matt Hancock wants forgiveness. Should Christians oblige?
The MP who was infamously caught on camera while being unfaithful to his wife and breaking Covid regulations has entered I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. He says he wants forgiveness. But Rev Jules Middleton wonders whether eating animal genitalia is a legitimate act of penance, or just TV gold
- Reviews
Need a shot of divine encouragement? This book is for you
This book is flowing with testimony and biblical truth, that brings inspiration to the thirsty reader.
- Opinion
'Jesus, Mary Joseph and the Wee Donkey': Line of Duty may have felt underwhelming. But its commentary on the nature of evil was spot on
Viewers didn’t get the supervillain they wanted. But Jed Mercurio was making an important theological point, argues Rev Jules Middleton
- Reviews
Dusk, Night, Dawn - Anne Lamott
Anne Lamott is clearly an external processor, her writing a warm stream of consciousness, flowing with beautiful prose and interlaced with snark. In Dusk, Night, Dawn this stream is billed as offering a framework to explore how our lives can be enlarged through renewed commitment to ourselves and those around ...