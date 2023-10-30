Rev Canon J.John
Rev Canon J.John is an evangelist, minister, speaker, social activist and writer.
- Opinion
The 4 major lies of Halloween
We should be asking big questions such as: 'What does happen after death?' and 'Where does evil come from?'. But the answers Halloween provides are lies, says J. John.
- Magazine Features
What will we look like in heaven?
Have you ever wondered, ‘What will I look like in heaven?’ The issue of the afterlife is a complicated one, but we can be sure of what the Bible tells us about certain aspects of heaven, says evangelist and author J.John
- Magazine Features
Luis Palau (1934-2021): Energetic, enthusiastic and effective
After becoming a Christian at the age of twelve, Luis Palau began preaching on street corners. He went on to reach millions with the gospel. J.John pays tribute to the Argentinian evangelist
- Opinion
J.John: ‘Something diabolic is stalking Britain’
Evangelist and minister J.John says that while the British people have been busy rejecting God, a vacuum has opened up with pretenders seeking to occupy his throne
- Opinion
Lent, what's it all about?
Whether you're giving something up or taking something up, evangelist J.John explains why Lent is such an important season for Christians
- Opinion
If you're not praying about Brexit, you should be, says J.John
On the cusp of the Brexit withdrawal vote, evangelist J.John shares some encouraging words for Christians feeling concerned about the future of the country
- Opinion
Don't dilute the Bible. God's holiness is terrifying
Have we dumbed-down the message of the scriptures to make it more palatable? J.John thinks we have
- Opinion
J.John: 5 reasons Christians should fight political correctness
Canon J.John responds to the BBC’s recent diversity measures
- Opinion
J.John: I'm turning 60 years old soon. Here's what I accept, reject and expect
As J.John gets ready to celebrate his milestone birthday, the much-loved evangelist reflects on what the future might hold
- Opinion
12 things Atheists should thank Christians for
J.John explains why he believes Christianity has been a force for good in the world
- Opinion
Dear BBC, why won't you mention the Christian faith of Usain Bolt and Nick Vujicic?
There's a consensus among UK Christians that the BBC is biased against them, argues Canon J.John
- Opinion
3 important lessons from the life of Rev Billy Graham
America's pastor is an inspiration to us all, says the evangelist J. John
- Opinion
How a day of prayer saved Britain at Dunkirk
As a new Hollywood blockbuster commemorates one of the Second World War's most important events, J.John explains why he believes a National Day of Prayer saved Britain from Hitler's army at Dunkirk
- Opinion
J.John tells Christians how they should vote this General Election
In light of the impending General Election, J.John gives his guidance on how Christians should vote
- Opinion
Marriage is being marginalised. Christians need to defend it
As Marriage Week (7-14 February) kicks off, J.John explains why Christians need to fight back against a culture which devalues marriage
- Opinion
Why I really do believe Christians do more good than atheists
Christianity has played a vital role in the development of education, politics, science and healthcare, says J.John
- Opinion
3 ways Jesus' words can guide our response to Trump
J John considers what God might be trying to teach us
- Opinion
Why you need to take a digital detox this summer
J John explains why we all need to switch off over the coming weeks and months
- Opinion
Why the Cliff Richard fiasco proves British justice is in a troubling state
Canon J John says hard questions need to be asked about the case of Sir Cliff Richard
- Opinion
How the UK Church can prepare for real revival
J John explains what authentic revival looks like and explains how Christians can get ready for it