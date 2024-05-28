Pam Rhodes
Songs of Praise presenter Pam Rhodes hosts All Together Now on Saturday and Hearts and Hymns on Sunday on Premier Christian Radio
- Opinion
The same God who delivered Britain from the Nazis in 1940 is at work in our lives today
When British forces were trapped by German troops on the beaches of Dunkirk in 1940 the outlook was bleak. Surrounded and vulnerable it seemed our nation would soon succumb to Nazi force. But in an hour of extraordinary need, an event unfolded that demonstrated the eternal power of prayer, says Pam Rhodes