Nick Pollard
Nick Pollard is co-founder of EthosEducation.org which publishes free educational resources to help people develop a greater understanding of themselves, their community and the world around them, and to explore the Bible’s teaching about contemporary issues.
- Opinion
Was there really a miracle at Dunkirk?
Nick Pollard takes a closer look at Christopher Nolan's blockbuster Dunkirk and asks how Christians should interpret the historic events it depicts
- Opinion
Why you should watch Independence Day: Resurgence in the aftermath of Brexit
Nick Pollard reviews the latest Hollywood blockbuster
- Opinion
What Eye in the Sky teaches us about terrorism and moral dilemmas
How should Christians think about drone strikes, terrorism and collateral damage? Nick Pollard explains why new film Eye in the Sky is a helpful tool in helping us tackle tough ethical questions
- Opinion
Why Batman vs Superman is actually better than you've been told
Despite being panned by critics, the box-office success of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice teaches us about engaging young men in spiritual, moral, social and cultural questions says Nick Pollard.
- Opinion
What Disney's The Finest Hours teaches us about mission and sacrifice
Nick Pollard reviews Disney's latest film: The Finest Hours
- Opinion
What Hollywood's The Big Short teaches us about true value
Is it possible to make an entertaining film about the risks of Mortgage-backed Securities? 'Yes' says Nick Pollard in his review of The Big Short