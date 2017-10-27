Nathan Jones
Nathan Jones is a digital producer for Premier.
- Opinion
Meet NF - the Christian rapper taking the mainstream charts by storm
For years, Lecrae has been the darling of the evangelical community. But there’s a new kid on the block. Nathan Jones introduces NF.
- Opinion
Is Snoop Dogg's new Christian faith for real?
Better known for gangsta rap lyrics about drugs and sex, Snoop Dogg has now turned his hand to 'Gospel'. Nathan Jones assesses Snoop's faith statements and the recent trend of rappers making music about their faith.
- Opinion
The Christian faith of the world's most expensive football player
Neymar once said, "Life only makes sense when our highest ideal is to serve Christ". But how can he justify being paid £515,000 a week to play football?
- Opinion
Stormzy: the chart-topping rapper who wears his faith on his sleeve
One of the UK's biggest grime artists isn't afraid to share his faith. Nathan Jones explains the full story
- Opinion
3 lessons the Church can learn from Leicester City's win
What can Leicester City's remarkable win teach us about Church unity? Nathan Jones unpacks the lessons
- Opinion
Why we shouldn't laugh at the misfortune of Christian football manager Jose Mourinho
Marcus Nathan Jones assess the faith and career of departing Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho