Mark Sayers
Mark Sayers is the senior leader of Red Church in Melbourne, Australia, where he lives with his wife and three children. He is passionate about spiritual renewal and the future of the Church. His latest book A Non-Anxious Presence: How a changing and complex world will create a remnant of renewed Christian leaders (Moody Publishers) is out now
- Magazine Features
Finding peace in the age of anxiety
In a world overcome by fear and riven with conflict, Mark Sayers says pressing into God is the only way to find peace - and influence the culture around us