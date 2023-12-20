Mark Greene
Mark Greene is Mission Champion at the London Institute for Contemporary Christianity (LICC) His latest book is A Life of Grace: a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Faith in God is good news for employers. Here’s why
A new survey from the Institute for the Impact of Faith in Life reveals that far from being a negative thing, having a religious faith means you’re more likely to work hard, trust your colleagues and be satisfied in your job. It’s something to celebrate, says Mark Greene
The Crown is full of deceptive sensationalism. Truth matters to God, it should matter to us too
As season 5 of Netflix’s The Crown kicks off, Mark Greene reminds us that God places a high value on the truth. Artistic licence is no excuse to erode it
Rings of Power is deeply spiritual and brims with timeless themes
Mark Greene explores the biblical resonances and contemporary challenges in Amazon’s latest blockbuster series
Queen Elizabeth II: A woman inspired by Christ for a noble task
Looking back on seven decades of service, Mark Greene says it was the Queen’s steadfast faith in Jesus that made all the difference to her mighty reign
10 brilliant things the Queen has said about God
Queen Elizabeth II was always open about her strong Christian faith. As the world mourns the loss of the UK's longest reigning Monarch, Mark Greene presents ten significant quotes from Her Majesty's famous speeches
The Platinum Jubliee is an evangelist’s dream
The Queen’s faith is an example to us all. Talking to others about it this weekend is a great opportunity for Christians to celebrate Elizabeth and glorify Christ, says Mark Greene
The Servant Queen: Celebrating 90 years of Christian witness
Ahead of Society Sunday and Queen Elizabeth II's 90th 'official' birthday, Mark Greene writes on her often overlooked faith
Call yourself a man?
Mark Greene wonders what happened to real men, and real boys.
Chicken soup and cappuccinos
Mark Greene ponders on the phenomenal growth in coffee shops – now more numerous than estate agents on our high streets – and asks whether this trend is a friend or an enemy to community.
A systematic education in debt
When did racking up £30,000 of student debt become normal? Mark Greene wonders what our attitude to money is doing to us
The boy who was the Christ
Mark Greene finds much to cheer the heart and the mind in Anne Rice's novel of Jesus' childhood.
An atheist's atonement?
Mark Greene explores a bleak view of existence in the big screen adaptation of Ian McEwan’s finest novel.
Generation ZZZ
Mark Greene reflects on Generation A, Douglas Coupland’s new novel
What's marriage for?
Mark Greene thinks we’ve lost the plot and finds Inspector Clouseau galloping to the rescue.
Harry's last hurrah
Mark Greene is impressed by J.K. Rowling’s tale of love and sacrifice.
A dream come true
Mark Greene goes east to find some culture-changing DNA
Anne Frank’s Blog
Mark Greene considers how blogging is creating a communication revolution that has profound implications for the church.
PC world
Mark Greene seeks to free up speech in our politically correct world...
10 years older... none the wiser
Mark Greene wonders if we’ve learned anything in the past decade...
The Return of the King
Mark Greene finds plenty to enjoy in the new film based on C.S. Lewis’ classic, ‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’.