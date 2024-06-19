Mark Arnold
Mark Arnold is the Additional Needs Ministry Director at Urban Saints. He writes as The Additional Needs Blogfather, and is Dad to a disabled son.
This government is failing disabled children – here’s what you can do about it
Disabled children are floundering in a broken system, says additional needs campaigner, Mark Arnold. And whoever receives the keys to Downing Street must do something about it immediately
Rob Burrow may not have been religious, but his story should inspire Christians
The former Leeds Rhinos rugby star, who has been battling Motor Neurone Disease for the last five years, has died. Mark Arnold pays tribute to a man whose passion to make a difference reflects Christ’s devotion to those with disabilities