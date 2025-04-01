Luke Smith
Luke Smith is the Fusion national team leader for England and Wales. He has worked with students in church for 20 years and loves helping churches figure out how to reach students. He leads the Fusion team, helping to keep them sharp and focused as they serve the local church
Students are more open to reading the Bible than ever. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for the Church
Students are one of the UK’s biggest and most influential people groups – and new research shows that, far from being hostile to Christianity, a third would read the Bible with a friend, and a quarter find scripture personally helpful. If Christians believe the gospel changes lives, it’s time to step up and help them access it