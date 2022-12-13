Kate Wharton
Rev Kate Wharton is vicar of St. Bartholomew's Church, Roby, Liverpool and a member of General Synod. She is the author of Single Minded: Being single and whole and living life to the full and writes and speaks on singleness
- Real Life
I’m not a nun, but God called me to make a public vow of celibacy
Rev Kate Wharton did not foresee God calling her to a life without a husband and children. Here, she explains her journey, and why she chose to mark her commitment to a life of singleness with a service at Liverpool Cathedral