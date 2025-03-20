Joy Summers
Joy Summers loves to travel, learn languages and new cultures. A self-confessed word and bird nerd, she can be found with her nose in a book or behind a pair of binoculars. She has a passion for literature and the arts and the way culture reflects society's complex relationship with faith issues
Orbital: A story of human longing shot through with references to the God it denies
The Booker Prize winner follows the lives of six astronauts orbiting earth. This short book with little dialogue or plot is peppered with references to God, says Joy Summers. What hope can Christians find in the deep questions that it asks about life and the universe?