Jon Kuhrt
Jon Kuhrt is CEO of Hope into Action who work with local churches to provide homes for people affected by homelessness.
- Magazine Features
The 3 sins of social action
Church-based food banks, homeless shelters and warm hubs have all grown at an incredible rate in recent years. But are they really working to reduce poverty?
- Reviews
Listening to the Jewish Jesus - Paul Luckraft
The rediscovery of the Jewishness of Jesus, and of the early Church, has been a major theme in recent biblical scholarship. The 2,000-year gap since these events occurred means we often read the biblical text without appreciating the cultural and historic context.
- Reviews
Open for liberation: Why this activist’s reading of the Bible falls short
Was Jesus a revolutionary leader of a non-violent, anti-colonial movement which advocated for the dispossessed and affirmed racial equality and sexual diversity?
- Opinion
3 lessons for the Church after the Yorkshire Cricket racism scandal
Jon Kuhrt reflects on the lessons for both sporting and Christian institutions, following the racist bullying of Azeem Rafiq
- Reviews
Bullies and Saints - John Dickson
John Dickson begins his book with an account of 15 July 1099, when Christian Crusaders mercilessly slaughtered thousands of Muslims sheltering in a sacred precinct in Jerusalem.
- Reviews
Sins of Fathers - Michael Emmett
Growing up, Michael Emmett suffered from the impact of both sexual abuse and having a father who was a career criminal. He was drawn into a chaotic life of crime, violence and drug use. Arrested and sentenced for twelve years for drug smuggling, Emmett began a journey to Christian faith ...