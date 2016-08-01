John Tancock
John Tancock aka 'JT' was once dubbed ‘the Welsh apologist’ by Premier Christian Radio. John was born in a pub, has led and planted a number of churches and has worked in apologetics since his teens. He regularly travels to Zambia, where he indulges himself in Bible teaching and his love of ants (yes, ants).
- Opinion
It's time to leave Tim LaHaye's Rapture theology behind
Following the death of Left Behind author Tim LaHaye, John Tancock assesses the influence of the man's theology on the global Church
- Opinion
5 apologetics arguments Christians should avoid
Sometimes for the oddest of reasons we allow rumour, misinformation and plain junk to pass as 'proofs' of the faith. Here are some examples…